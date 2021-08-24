Rickshaw driver, accomplice arrested for 'raping' woman, daughter

LAHORE: The Chung Police on Monday arrested a rickshaw driver and his accomplice who allegedly gang-raped a woman and her teenage daughter on Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Avenue in Lahore on Sunday night.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered with the Chung Police on Sunday night, the complainant, a 35-year-old woman, informed police that she and her 15-year-old daughter had reached Lahore from Vehari in a bus on Sunday at around 10pm.

The sexual assault survivor said they hailed a green-coloured rickshaw at Thokar Niaz Baig bus terminal to travel to her sister's house in Officers Colony, Saddar Cantonment Board.

She said the rickshaw driver and another man in the vehicle instead took them to a deserted place on LDA Avenue and raped her and her daughter.

As per the FIR, the woman said she and her daughter started shouting after they saw the lights of a car that stopped near the spot, prompting the rickshaw driver and his accomplice to flee by abandoning their three-wheeler.

In the meantime, the woman said someone alerted police after listening to her shouts and subsequently a police party reached the scene. She said the suspects also took away her mobile phone and Rs5000 cash with them.

The woman added that she would be able to identify the suspects if they were produced before her. It may be mentioned that the police had added only section 376 (punishment for rape) of the PPC though the woman had also complained about snatching of her mobile phone and cash in hand.

Earlier in the day, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) while addressing a press conference announced the arrests of the suspected rapists.

