Effective steps on to eradicate terror network: minister

HARNAI: Minister for Public Health Engineering and central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dumer has said that effective measures were being taken to eradicate terrorism network.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that it was our national duty and responsibility to ensure the timely completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that impediments in the way of CPEC project would be dealt with with an iron hand.

He added that Pakistan had been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last 20 years. He said that nation and Pak Army had rendered great sacrifices to root out the menace of terrorism. Dumer remarked that the whole nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with law enforcers in their fight against terrorism.

He said that law and order situation in the country and province was improving owing to the sacrifices of Pak-Army and other law enforcement agencies.