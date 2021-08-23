Shazia Marri grieved over demise of Dr Asim's wife

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and Member National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her deep sorrow and grief on sad demise of wife of former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain here on Sunday.

In her condolence message, Shazia Marri prayed that may Almighty Allah rest in peace the departed soul and grant her higher place in the heaven. She said in this hour of sorrows, we are with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreplaceable loss with patience.