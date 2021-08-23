Situation in Afghanistan: Raja Pervaiz demands joint sitting of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday demanded that government immediately convene a joint session of the Parliament to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said it is necessary that parliamentarians put their heads together so that a joint strategy can be chalked out.

"PPP has always been in favour of cordial relations with the Pakistan's neighbours. Peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest," he said.

