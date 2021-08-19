ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,713
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,113,647
4,37324hr
7.86% positivity
Sindh
416,230
Punjab
376,252
Balochistan
31,726
Islamabad
95,196
KPK
154,606
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

  • Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month
Reuters 19 Aug 2021

LONDON: Oil dropped to below $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories.

Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month.

"The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

"The potential withdrawal of monetary support, the chaotic Taliban takeover of Afghanistan that threatens with another migrant crisis and worries about the continuous spread of the virus keep the dollar in demand, which, in turn, acts as a break on any attempted oil-price rally."

The dollar hit a nine-month high, weighing on dollar-priced commodities.

Brent crude was down $1.87, or 2.7%, at $66.36 at 1025 GMT, after touching its lowest since May 21. U.S. West Intermediate (WTI) fell $1.96, or 3%, to $63.50 after falling as low as $62.83, also its lowest since May 21.

Both Brent and U.S. crude have declined for six days in a row, the longest losing streak since a six-day drop for both contracts that ended on Feb. 28, 2020.

"Concerns about dampening demand expectations as a result of an increase in coronavirus cases worldwide have contributed to the drop," said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade, a broker.

The International Energy Agency last week trimmed its oil demand outlook due to the spread of the Delta variant. OPEC, however, left its demand forecasts unchanged.

An unexpected rise in U.S. gasoline inventories in a weekly supply report added to demand concerns, given demand for the motor fuel typically peaks during the northern hemisphere summer.

The strong U.S. dollar is adding to the pressure. The dollar has rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve will start tapering its stimulus this year. A strong dollar makes oil more expensive to other currency holders and tends to weigh on prices.

Oil asia oil

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

Biden says Taliban must decide if they want international recognition

Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE on Friday

Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47-per-unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

FBR under cyberattack—I: Wake-up call

China, Pakistan appear to be on the same page

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters