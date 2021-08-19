ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
1198 fresh cases, 22 new deaths: Over 23.5m people vaccinated in Punjab so far

Recorder Report 19 Aug 2021

LAHORE: While there is steady rise in Covid-19 cases related to Delta variant in the fourth wave, the overall positivity rate of coronavirus reached to 5.76%, as out of 20766 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1198 fresh infections and 22 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 374,916 and death toll to 11434.

Out of 22 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, 11 were reported in Lahore, 7 in Rawalpindi and one in Faisalabad taking the tally of death toll in these districts to 4547, 1736 and 1188, respectively.

With the recovery of 646 more coronvirus positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 341,412. On the other hand, as many as 3122 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 996,426 showing recovery rate of 89.8%.

Out of 1198 fresh virus cases during the last 24 hours, as many as 554 were reported in Lahore, 127 in Rawalpindi, 63 in Faisalabad and 58 in Multan. As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 192171 cases and 4547 deaths, Rawalpindi 31560 cases and 1736 deaths, Faisalabad 22718 cases and 1188 deaths, Multan 18960 cases and 879 deaths, Gujranwala 8848 cases and 451 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6702 cases and 283 deaths, Sargodha 8870 cases and 296 deaths, Sheikhupura 4090 cases and 126 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2452 cases and 313 deaths and Sialkot reported 7687 cases and 241 deaths.

A spokesman of health department said the number of especially Oxygenated beds is being increased in public sector hospitals. He asked the people to follow SOPs on the eve of Ashura and also avoid travelling to places having epidemics. So far, about 23.5 million people in Punjab have been vaccinated and there is adequate vaccine stock available. We are vaccinating more than 500,000 people per day and this figure shall be enhanced after Muharram, the spokesman added.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said in a meeting: “We can overcome the Coronavirus Pandemic by vaccinating 70% to 80% people of over 18 years of age and then we can return to opening of businesses. Covid-19 has affected the vaccinated people much less than the unvaccinated people.”

Moreover, in a meeting with a delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO), the minister discussed measures to Institutionalize Maternal Prenatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) system in Punjab.

She said, “Punjab is developing new state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals which will help save lives of hundreds of thousands of mothers and children in the province. Recommendations shall be submitted to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for a provincial Task Force. Currently, emergency services are provided in rural areas through 480 ambulances.

Gradually we are moving to upgrade all 2500 BHUs to 24/7 model and the steps are being to ensure the safety of mother and child. The government has allocated Rs370 billion for health in Punjab. Mother and Child health indicators are important part of the Punjab Health Sector Strategy 2019-29. We believe all institutions must work in collaboration to bring improvement. We will need to control maternal mortality and that is one main reason for development of new Mother and Child hospitals.”

