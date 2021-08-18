ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Consortium required to deliver system to support energy goals

ISLAMABAD: National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has awarded a consortium, which includes ...
Mushtaq Ghumman 18 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has awarded a consortium, which includes China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and Hitachi ABB Power Grids1, a project to deliver an all-new Load Dispatch System (LDS) to support the country's sustainable energy goals.

The LDS system will help improve grid visibility and automation, enabling the seamless integration of renewables.

Pakistan is aiming to increase the contribution of renewable energy from current four percent to thirty percent by 2030. The intermittent nature of solar and wind energy production means that an increasing share of renewables requires greater observability, real-time monitoring, remote control and optimization of the power grid. The deployment of Hitachi ABB Power Grids' industry-leading supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) application, Network Manager, with its energy management and generation management capabilities, will facilitate efficient, secure and reliable grid operations.

To achieve this, the project team will deploy a SCADA Energy Management System (EMS) at NTDC's national control centre in Islamabad and at the back-up control centre in Jamshoro. The system will connect the control centres with all the power plants and grid stations that are not currently monitored in real-time and will help build capacity for future stations and remote ends.

The project will also involve the installation of a new mission-critical communication network with a fibre-optic foundation and featuring a microwave network as back-up. This will help achieve, among other things, secured data transmission and increased protection from cyber threats through tele-protection and near real-time encryption of operational data and signals.

Delay in approval of revised tariff: Tabish-led PD team meets Nepra bigwigs

After the unbundling of WAPDA, NTDC was incorporated as a public limited company in November 1998. NTDC is backbone of the national power system in Pakistan and is the country's largest transmission company. The company owns 220kV and 500kV grid stations and transmission lines and is preparing to welcome ultra-high voltage (765kV) and high voltage direct current (HVDC) technology.

"This hallmark project for NTDC, financed by ADB, will open new horizons through automation and sustainable international best practices to achieve a safe and reliable grid," said Engr. Azaz Ahmad, Managing Director, NTDC.

He maintained that the project will bring more visibility and control to NTDC's operations, enhancing system's stability and curtailing system collapse and blackouts incidents in future.

"It's incredibly exciting to support Pakistan's giant leap toward a sustainable, carbon-neutral future," said Najeeb Ahmed, Country Managing Director Hitachi ABB Power Grids in Pakistan. "The national LDS project is the culmination of several years of engagement with NTDC to understand its current and future needs and to deliver a project that is complex- geographically and technically," he added. "The current SCADA system does not cater to the ever-expanding network, and an upgrade is essential to efficiently manage the new generation capacity," said He Wei, Deputy General Manager of Complete No.1 Plants Division of CMEC. "With the implementation of the SCADA Phase 3 system enhancement program, 4085KM of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) will be installed as the main communication channel alongside a microwave network serving the purpose of backup communication system to ensure control and command.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ADB wind energy Wapda NTDC Najeeb Ahmed

Consortium required to deliver system to support energy goals

EVM: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper

Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July

Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas

July FDI plunges 31pc YoY

Afghan war over, everyone pardoned: spokesman

Afghan delegation meets PM, army chief

Boris urges PM not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

Biden has not spoken to other world leaders

Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters