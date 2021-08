Motorway police foil kidnapping bid

KARACHI: The motorways police foiled kidnapping bid of a trader's son at Lyari Expressway, a police official said on Sunday.

DIG Motorways Police stated that the policemen saw a man in a car at the expressway crying for help. "The policemen chased the accused, which were behind the car in a vehicle. The policemen opened aerial fire. Seeing the policemen behind them the suspect escaped from the scene," the DIG said.