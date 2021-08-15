ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MAP elects new executive committee members & office-bearers

15 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) elected new Office Bearers in its 576lh Executive Committee meeting held on August 13 in Karachi.

The new Office Bearers are: Talib S Karim-President, Humayun Akhlaq-Vice President, Abid Akber Vazir-Honorary Secretary and Farrukh V Junaidy-Honorary Treasurer.

Earlier, during the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 30 July 2021, results for the ten positions of the MAP's Executive Committee were announced.

Following Executive Committee members were declared elected unopposed for the period 2021-2024: Abid Akber Vazir, Executive Director Cherat Cement, Amir J Abbasi, Sr Partner KPMG, Farrukh V. Junaidy, Sr Partner Junaidy Shoaib Asad Chartered Accountants, Hassan Khan, MD /CE Jubilee General Insurance, Humayun Akhlaq, CEO / Country Head Schneider Electric Pakistan, Khalid Zaman Khan, SEVP Group Head HR, Learning & Development, Meezan Bank, Saadia Naveed, Dy Managing Director, EBM, Sultan Rehman, Coordinator FPCCI, Talib S Karim, President loBM, Zubair Haider, CEO Luminar Consulting Services Pvt Ltd Salah Uddin continues to be the Executive Director.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Management Association of Pakistan Talib S Karim Humayun Akhlaq Abid Akber Vazir

MAP elects new executive committee members & office-bearers

US looking forward to strengthening ties: Blinken

PD to decide future of Hubco next week

Lebanon bank chief vows no forex raid to fund fuel unless law changed

Naya Pakistan shifts its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: PM

Ogra recommends hike in POL products' prices

Rapid spread, low vaccination: NCOC places 15 countries in Category C

President, PM messages on Independence Day: Nation must remember Kashmiri brethren, sisters in IIOJK

Independence Day celebrated with traditional zeal

FO condemns Modi's political stunt

Afghan president vows to stop bloodshed as Taliban close in on Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.