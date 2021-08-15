Automart: car prices in Karachi

ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
Recorder Report 15 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (August 14, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                   1,113,000/-                     -
Alto VXR                                  1,335,000/-                     -
Alto VXL                                  1,521,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                                1,530,000/-                     -
WagonR VXL                                1,610,000/-                     -
WagonR AGS                                1,760,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                                1,655,000/-                     -
Cultus VXL                                1,830,000/-                     -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                    1,975,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                  1,972,000/-                     -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation        2,148,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                               4,490,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                            6,500,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                                1,049,000/-                     -
Cargo Van Euro II                         1,075,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                              1,034,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3                 2,669,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                  2,519,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5               2,899,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5                2,719,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                  2,589,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                   2,409,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                  3,109,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6               3,249,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                   3,579,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 
Beige Interior)                           3,869,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8
(Black Inter                              3,889,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                    3,569,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                    3,819,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8                5,169,000/-                     -
Hilux E 2.8                               5,859,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                          6,429,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8                6,779,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8                7,379,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.7 G                            7,649,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                         8,899,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                      9,269,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                        4,564,000/-                     -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                      3,614,000/-                     -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                3,864,000/-                     -
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo                   11,999,000/-                     -
BR-V i-VTEC S                             3,374,000/-                     -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                             10,700,000/-                     -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Toyota Honda suzuki Automart car prices in Karachi

