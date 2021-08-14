ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 14 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Nimir Resins Ltd ###              09-08-2021   16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Ltd #             10-08-2021   16-08-2021                                 16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd               13-08-2021   19-08-2021   1486% R        11-08-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               13-08-2021   20-08-2021   1150% (i)      11-08-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-08-2021   22-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd            16-08-2021   23-08-2021   37.50% R***    12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      17-08-2021   23-08-2021   260% (i)       13-08-2021
Allied Bank Ltd #                 20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                 27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd #          24-08-2021   27-08-2021                                 27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd #       23-08-2021   28-08-2021                                 28-08-2021
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd #       23-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd #    25-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
United Bank Ltd                   28-08-2021   03-09-2021   40% (ii)       26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd                30-08-2021   06-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                 09-09-2021   15-09-2021   20% (F), 20%B  07-09-2021     15-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15% (i)        08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares              10-09-2021   16-09-2021   2.7% (ii)      08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     10-09-2021   16-09-2021   70% (ii)       08-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15%(ii),15%B   09-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50% (ii)    09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50% (ii)       09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40% (ii)       10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd  15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B   13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd              16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245% (F)       14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300% (F)       14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                           22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd   17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B    15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd               17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80% (F)        15-09-2021     24-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                    18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B   16-09-2021     25-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                  14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd          21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120% (F)       17-09-2021     28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26% (ii)       20-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                  23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200% (F)       21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd               23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10% (F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40% (F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd             14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100% (F)       12-10-2021     21-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5% (F)      15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

