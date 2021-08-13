World
Germany to cut Kabul embassy staff to 'absolute minimum'
- "We will reduce personnel of the German embassy in Kabul in the coming days to the operative absolute minimum," he told reporters. "We will send a crisis support team to Kabul to help us boost security precautions" during the evacuation.
13 Aug 2021
BERLIN: Germany is slashing staff levels at its embassy in Kabul to an "absolute minimum", Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday as Taliban militants advance on the Afghan capital.
"We will reduce personnel of the German embassy in Kabul in the coming days to the operative absolute minimum," he told reporters. "We will send a crisis support team to Kabul to help us boost security precautions" during the evacuation.
Pakistan's net international reserves set to increase: SBP governor
Germany to cut Kabul embassy staff to 'absolute minimum'
Taliban near gates of Kabul as embassies prepare for evacuations
IMF ‘carefully watching’ Afghanistan, too soon to predict spillover to Pakistan
Alien Registration Card will facilitate inclusion in economy: PM Imran
IPO: Octopus Digital's book building to be held on September 9, 10
NATO says to support Afghan govt 'as much as possible'
Pakistan wants broad-based relations with US: FO
US will make mistake if it blames Pakistan for Afghanistan blunder: Asad Umar
NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan
Hostile forces cannot undermine Pakistan-China's friendship: PM Imran
Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab govt spokesman
Read more stories
Comments