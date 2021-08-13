ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
CM directs concerned to maintain law & order situation in Muharram

Recorder Report 13 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Reviewing the law and order situation during the Muharram, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration and police to remain fully alert to maintain law and order.

The CM was briefed about the law and order situation, administrative matters and pace of work on development schemes at a meeting held at Multan Airport lounge on Thursday.

SMBR, secretary Irrigation, Multan commissioner, RPO, DC, DPO and other officials attended the meeting.

The CM also directed that ongoing development schemes should be completed in time while ensuring transparency and quality of work.

Earlier, the CM took an aerial view of the Sorra dam site in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan. SMBR and other officials accompanied him.

The Irrigation secretary briefed the CM about the project which will be completed with a cost of Rs 5 billion to promote cultivation in Taunsa and tribal areas by providing ample water for irrigation.

In a statement, the CM said the government has approved the project to store hill torrents’ water adding that dams are planned to utilize this water for agricultural purpose in DG Khan and

Rajanpur. The foundation stone of the Sorra dam will be laid soon as a feasibility study was being conducted to construct more dams for storing hill torrents’ water.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CM directs concerned to maintain law & order situation in Muharram

