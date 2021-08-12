ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.07%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,107 Decreased By ▼ -10.35 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By ▲ 45.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 47,271 Decreased By ▼ -106.09 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,936 Increased By ▲ 10.09 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany to end Afghanistan aid if Taliban take power

  • Germany sends Afghanistan 430 million euros ($504 million) in aid a year, making it one of the biggest donors to the strife-hit nation
AFP Updated 12 Aug 2021

BERLIN: Germany said Thursday that it would stop sending financial support to Afghanistan in the event that the Taliban succeeded in seizing power in the country.

Speaking to the German broadcaster ZDF, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Taliban know that Afghanistan cannot survive without international aid.

"We will not send another cent to this country (Afghanistan) if the Taliban take complete control, introduce Sharia law and turn it into a caliphate," Maas said.

Germany sends Afghanistan 430 million euros ($504 million) in aid a year, making it one of the biggest donors to the strife-hit nation.

Turkey still keen to run Kabul airport despite Taliban advances

Since international troops began their withdrawal from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban have taken control of large swathes of territory.

Most recently, the Taliban seized the provincial capital Ghazni, 150 kilometres from the capital Kabul.

Maas referred back to the decision of the United States to withdraw from the country, when asked about the gains made by Taliban insurgents in the country.

"This meant that all NATO forces had to leave the country as well, because without American capabilities no one country can send their soldiers there safely," Maas said.

Germany's government had considered the idea of a longer mission in Afghanistan but "could not act outside of NATO", Maas said. German soldiers were deployed as part of a NATO force in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years until June.

Heiko Maas NATO Ghazni Kabul airport German broadcaster ZDF

Germany to end Afghanistan aid if Taliban take power

4th wave: Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 85,633

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

AJK elections acted as a super spreader for Covid-19: Asad Umar

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

SOEs: Tarin tells Finance Division to give updated analysis to Cabinet

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters