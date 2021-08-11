ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currencies cheer slowing US inflation; Brazil's real bucks trend

  • Chile's peso jumps 1% as Escondida workers, BHP real temp deal
  • Brazil's real fall on economic data, political noise
  • Brazilian fuel distributors slip on likely rising competition
Reuters Updated 11 Aug 2021

Most emerging market currencies rose on Wednesday after data showed slower US inflation, which assuaged fears monetary stimulus would taper and sent the dollar diving.

Chile's peso jumped 1%, bolstered by the worker union at the Escondida mine and its operator BHP reaching a tentative deal for a new contract.

This eased fears that the union will call a strike at the world's biggest copper mine and reduce production of Chile's largest export item.

South Africa's rand also jumped 1%, breaking a five-day losing streak, after having lost up to 0.7% earlier in the day. Oil exporter Russia's rouble pulled away from two-week lows, while the currencies of Mexico and Colombia firmed around 0.6% and 0.2% respectively.

The dollar index retreated from a more than four-month high after data showed US inflation remained historically high, but the increase slowed in July, in line with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's stance that rising inflation is transitory.

Latam FX falls, energy reform fears trip up Mexico's peso

"While the market may view this as relief on the inflation front, it's not likely to really shift the balance of risk for the dollar beyond intra-day noise," strategists at TD Securities said.

Peru's sol was little changed with investors awaiting a meeting between the newly-elected administration and central bank chief Julio Velarde regarding the likely extension of his term.

Brazil's real bucked the trend, down 0.5%, as the country's retail sales volumes fell 1.7% in June from May, data showed, missing expectations for a rise. Political tensions, better fundamentals and a hawkish central bank have helped the currency to cut a chunk of its yearly losses.

Brazil's lower house of Congress voted down a plan by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to alter the country's voting system on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro's popularity has plunged with citizens disillusioned by corruption charges against the leader and his handling of the pandemic.

Shares in the country fell 0.9%, led by a near 9% slide in health care company Qualicorp after its second quarter profit fell 28.4%.

Fuel distributors Petrobras Distribuidora, Ultrapar Participacoes and Cosan slipped between 1.6% and 3.8% after Bolsonaro signed a decree allowing producers and importers of ethanol to directly sell the biofuel to gas stations, increasing competition.

Main stock indexes in most other Latam markets rose.

South Africa's rand Mexican peso Cuban peso Emerging market currencies

Currencies cheer slowing US inflation; Brazil's real bucks trend

Red list travel rules: Pakistan presents counter to UK's argument

Pakistan receives first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine through COVAX

Govt that comes to force in Afghanistan at barrel of a gun will lack legitimacy: US State Dept

Air Link looks to tap Pakistan's 'gold mine' as it gears up for IPO

Stocks stage rally as KSE-100 gains 242 points

Pakistan detains ‘unseaworthy’ ship stranded at Karachi's SeaView beach

Taliban capture eighth provincial Afghan capital in six days

Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take over in 90: US intelligence

'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs Pakistan Rs10.6bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters