PDWP approves Rs35m for two development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes of governance and Information Technology (IT) and urban development sectors with an estimated cost of Rs35 million.

The approval was accorded in the 5th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 held here on Tuesday.

The approved development schemes included as TechPura - Special Technology Zone in Lahore Punjab. Its feasibility will be prepared at the cost of Rs25 million. The second development scheme is digital topographic surveys of roads in Lahore which was approved at the cost of Rs10 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D, Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the occasion.

