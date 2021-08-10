ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St inches higher ahead of $1 trillion infrastructure bill vote

  • 'Meme stock' AMC rises on upbeat Q2 earnings
  • Kansas City jumps as Canadian Pacific sweetens buyout offer
  • Indexes up: Dow 0.20%, S&P 0.19%, Nasdaq 0.16%
Reuters Updated 10 Aug 2021

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in oil stocks, while investors awaited a Senate vote on a much-anticipated $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading. The energy sector tracked a recovery in oil prices from a three-week low and was the top gainer, followed by materials shares.

After the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the Senate will immediately begin to debate $3.5 trillion in additional investments to jump-start road and bridge-building projects over the next five years and new social programs over the next decade.

With new coronavirus cases rising steadily in the United States, progress on the infrastructure package is expected to help gauge fiscal support for the next leg of recovery in the world's largest economy.

US Senate approaches finish line on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

The rapid spread of the Delta variant has pushed cases and hospitalizations to a six-month high, with COVID-19 cases averaging 100,000 for three days in a row - up 35% over the past week.

"We are sort of in a holding pattern. The Delta variant is causing investors to sit on their hands and not really do anything with their portfolios at this point," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Investor focus is also on inflation numbers due later this week for hints about the path of Federal Reserve policy, after two Fed officials said on Monday inflation was already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of rate hikes.

The S&P 500 and the Dow dipped from record highs on Monday, weighed down by a fall in oil stocks and concerns of a sooner-than-expected Fed tapering after a strong jobs report last week.

"We've been seeing the participation of the market narrow, and that usually is an indication of some sort of digestion that is likely to occur. We need to reset the dials before moving significantly higher," Stovall said.

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 70.53 points, or 0.20%, at 35,172.38, the S&P 500 was up 8.41 points, or 0.19%, at 4,440.76, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.54 points, or 0.16%, at 14,883.72.

AMC Entertainment jumped 5.7% after beating second-quarter revenue estimates as moviegoers returned to its theaters after a year of closures and restrictions.

Kansas City Southern gained 7.8% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd raised its offer for the US railroad operator by about $2 billion to $27.29 billion.

SVB Financial Group slipped 2.7% on a discounted $1.25 billion equity offering.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 36 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks S&P sectors infrastructure bill Dow Jones index

Wall St inches higher ahead of $1 trillion infrastructure bill vote

Workers' remittances amount to $2.71 billion in July, down 2.1% YoY

Consumers get Rs30 billion subsidy on essential commodities through USC, NA told

Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

Six EU countries warn against open door for Afghan asylum seekers

4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll

US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

PM Imran inaugurates ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

Nong calls on President Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccines this week

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters