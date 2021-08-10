ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
PM Imran inaugurates ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

  • The PM is in Karachi for a day-long visit, during which he will chair a meeting at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to review the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi Transformation Plan
BR Web Desk | APP 10 Aug 2021

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Tuesday the ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the PM paid tribute to Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Niazi for taking the initiative to launch the system.

He further said that Pakistan was not able to progress and reach its potential as it was supposed to, adding that it became an import-led economy and started relying on foreign aid.

However, the premier continued that he was happy to see that Pakistan is excelling in the field of technology.

Karachi Transformation Plan: PM announces historic Rs1,100bn package

He said through the newly-launched system, Pakistan will earn in dollars, adding that the country will endeavour to promote its exports and attract foreign investment. He said they will also work on ending money laundering so that the dollars Pakistan earns do not leave the country.

The ship lift will work as a large elevator platform to raise the ship out of water for dry-docking ashore and lowering it back into water after completion of work. The ship transfer system with its electro-hydraulic trolleys has been designed to transfer ships from shiplifts to dry berths on land.

The PM is in Karachi for a day-long visit, during which he will chair a meeting at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to review the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP). Last year, the PM had announced the package to address chronic issues including the water and sewage issues of the city, alongside transport and solid waste management.

The premier will also visit Sonmiani Beach in Lasbela, Balochistan where he will inaugurate the plantation campaign and address participants of the campaign as well as locals.

Karachi Karachi Port Trust Imran Khan ship lift and transfer system

