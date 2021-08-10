World
Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted over drugs
- Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was given the death penalty in 2019 after an original sentence of 15 years in prison was deemed too lenient
10 Aug 2021
BEIJING: A Chinese court said on Tuesday it had rejected an appeal by a Canadian citizen who was sentenced to death on drug smuggling charges in a case that has drawn condemnation from Canada.
Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was given the death penalty in 2019 after an original sentence of 15 years in prison was deemed too lenient, a ruling that came amid a deepening diplomatic rift between Ottawa and Beijing.
Power subsidy rationalisation plan unveiled
Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted over drugs
4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll
Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards
July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY
5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin
PM, Cabinet refuse 10pc basic pay raise due to country's economic condition
Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed rail travel from Oct 1
Iraqi foreign minister to undertake visit on August 11
Nong calls on Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccine doses this week
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
Launch of Kamyab Jawan Pakistan deferred
Read more stories
Comments