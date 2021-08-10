Opposition raises infrastructure issues of megacity in Sindh PA

KARACHI: Opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Monday highlighted the problems of shabby civic infrastructure in different parts of the metropolis.

Shah Nawaz Jadoon of the PTI complained about Keamari’s main Masan Road, which according to him, is under construction for the past one year and still incomplete.

He told the house that the under construction road was causing severe respiratory problems in the vicinity. He asked the authorities to step up efforts to complete the road. Whenever we contact the contractor, he replies funds are short, Jadoon said. He said the government has failed to construct one kilometre of the road despite passage of one year. A pipeline laid for supplying potable water has been sold for Rs6 million, he alleged.

MMA’s Syed Abdul Rashid informed the assembly that execution of the fiscal budget’s ADP schemes in his constituency, PS 108, was facing delays. Lyari General Hospital is surrounded by sewerage water while Mirza Adam Khan Road is left in tatters. Rid us of the menace of gutter water, he demanded.

PTI’s Muhammad Shabbir raised the problem of broken road in the SITE area from Shehershah to Mira Naka. He said the road is a shabby condition and its repair is yet to be completed despite the release of Rs1 billion from the government.

MQM-P’s Mangla Sharma showed a concern over methods for disposing of the worn masks by people in the wake of Covid-19. She asked the Sindh government what arrangements it was taking so that the used face masks strewn about streets may infect humans.

PTI’s Jamaluddin Siddiqi asked the Sindh government what preparations it has so far ensured to meet the challenges of expected monsoon rains in the city. He cited the Met Office for “dangerous” rains in monsoon season. He said that the last rains had caused huge damage to the city’s infrastructure.

Saleem Baloch, the Parliamentary Secretary on Sindh Local Government told the House that the government was prepared to meet any challenges from rains. He said that the municipal organization has 44 drains to keep them clean and clear for rainwater flow across the metropolis.

He said that the government’s 10,000 employees along with the needed machinery are ready to serve the city. Replying to MPA Abdul Rashid, he said that there is no way to construct roads without digging them. But, he assured the Lyari’s legislator of clearing sewerage lines wherever he points out. About the construction of the Masan Road in Keamari, he said, the government has already released funds for this ADP scheme.

Regarding dumping of used face masks on roads, Saleem Baloch urged the citizens to avoid this unhealthy practice.

Nida Khuhro, the concerned Parliamentary Secretary said the SITA area road will be completed by this October, accepting that it was in a bad condition.

Speaker Aga Siraj Durrani told the House that the Sindh Assembly has completed its 100 sittings of the year. He thanked the legislators for cooperating to achieve this mark despite the Covid-19 threats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021