Copper dips as US tapering fears support dollar

Copper prices declined on Monday as solid US employment data raised concerns of a sooner-than-expected rate hike, strengthening the dollar and making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The dollar climbed against major peers, reaching a four-month high versus the euro.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.1% to $9,460 a tonne by 0544 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.3% to 69,550 yuan ($10,744.63) a tonne.

"Despite better-than-expected US employment figures on Friday, the market sentiment seems to be changing with nervousness that the Fed will start tapering fiscal support," said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures.

Copper gains for fourth session on economic recovery hopes

"In addition to this the continuing spread of COVID-19 once again in China is also undermining confidence."

China, the world's top metals consumer, reported more COVID-19 cases on Monday, while some cities added rounds of mass testing in the effort to stamp out local infections.

FUNDAMENTALS