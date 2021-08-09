ANL 30.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
ASC 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.53%)
FCCL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
FFL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.78%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGGL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.85%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KAPCO 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
MLCF 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 158.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.14%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
PTC 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.85%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
TRG 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
UNITY 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,162 Increased By ▲ 8.72 (0.17%)
BR30 25,812 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.01%)
KSE100 47,559 Increased By ▲ 69.51 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,989 Increased By ▲ 23.8 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippine stocks, peso rise as c.bank vows easy policy

  • The Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah and South Korean won lost between 0.1% and 0.3%
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

Philippine stocks and the peso gained on Monday after the country's central bank said it would keep monetary policy loose for longer, while Asia's emerging currencies weakened against a buoyant dollar.

The peso bucked the broader trend and gained 0.6%, while local stocks rose 1.4% to be the top gainer in the region after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) forecast a strong economic recovery in the second-quarter.

Philippine policymakers will meet on Thursday to decide on key interest rates, while second-quarter economic data will be released on Tuesday.

Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat US data, currencies slip

Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank would stay accommodative for as long as needed to ensure a sustainable economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as the capital city Manila remains in lockdown.

However, some market views on growth prospects for the Philippines were less upbeat, with ING senior economic Nicholas Mapa expecting a quarter-on-quarter contraction.

"With the economy likely exiting then re-entering recession, we expect BSP to maintain monetary support for the balance of 2021 and well into 2022," he added.

Financial markets in Japan and Singapore were shut due to a holiday.

Meanwhile, the greenback strengthened after a strong US jobs report stoked bets that a reduction in asset purchases could start this year and higher interest rates could follow as soon as 2022.

The Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah and South Korean won lost between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Shares in China rose 1%, even as the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country entered into a third week, and as the unpredictability of the country's regulatory crackdowns keep investors on edge.

Stocks in Kuala Lampur were up 0.4%.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said some COVID-19 restrictions would be relaxed for fully vaccinated people in eight states that have met criteria such as reduced case numbers and higher vaccination rates.

