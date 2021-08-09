ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
BOP, Wasa sign bill collection agreement

09 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was established in 1976, by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for the purpose of development and maintenance of water supply, and sewerage drainage services in the district of Lahore. WASA is servicing more than 750,000 customers in its area of operations, and its operations/ services continue to grow with the development of Lahore district.

BOP through its Transaction Banking Department, will continue to play a pivotal role in the collection of these bills with the transformation of manual to online module and provide real-time collection information to the organization that will substantially reduce the reconciliation issues faced by WASA and improve the overall bill collection process and customer facilitation services.

The signing ceremony was held at WASA Head Office, Gulberg, Lahore. Farid Ahmed Khan (Group Chief Corporate & Investment Banking), Reza Asghar (Head Transaction Banking) represented The Bank of Punjab & Mr. Syed Zahid Aziz (Managing Director WASA), and Imtiaz Sheikh (Chief Vice Chairman WASA) signed said SLA along with their officials from both sides.-PR

