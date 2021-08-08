ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top female mafia boss held in Italy

AFP 08 Aug 2021

ROME: A top female mafia boss in Naples, Maria Licciardi, was arrested Saturday while attempting to fly to Spain, Italian media reports said.

The 70-year-old, known as “la piccoletta” or the little one because of her small stature, is the sister of the late Gennaro Licciardi, founder of the family Camorra clan based in the suburbs of Scampia and Secondigliano.

She had served eight years in prison previously, being released in December 2009, according to media reports, after which she is alleged to have taken over the clan’s operations.

She was arrested at Rome’s Ciampino airport while dropping off her bags ahead of a flight to Spain, where her daughter lives, news agencies reported.

She is accused of mafia-type association, extortion, receiving ill-gotten funds and auction rigging.

Italy arrest Naples Maria Licciardi mafia boss Gennaro Licciardi

Top female mafia boss held in Italy

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

US travel advisory: Pakistan upgraded to ‘Level-3’

Delta variant hits Karachi the most: 4th wave of Covid-19 on an upward trajectory

Notification to be issued today: Wahab

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

BoI to sign treaties as per its new template

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

Pakistan welcomes reiteration of UN’s position on IIOJK dispute

Sharif brothers want Maryam to abandon hard line

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.