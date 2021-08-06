ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Raw sugar sets 5-1/2 month peak, Brazil crop outlook dims

  • December New York cocoa fell by $1, or 0.04%, to $2,456 a tonne
  • September arabica coffee fell by 2.4 cents, or 1.4%, to $1.7450 per lb
  • October raw sugar rose by 0.14 cents, or 0.75%, to 18.76 cents per lb
Reuters Updated 06 Aug 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a 5-1/2 month high on Friday, buoyed by a growing consensus that Brazil's cane crop is likely to be significantly smaller than previously expected due to a combination of drought and recent frosts.

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose by 0.14 cents, or 0.75%, to 18.76 cents per lb by 1356 GMT after setting a 5-1/2 month high of 18.92 cents.

Dealers said they were keenly awaiting cane crush data for Brazil's Centre-South region, covering the second half of July. The data is expected early next week.

Sugar prices climb while arabica coffee consolidates

They noted that the adverse weather could also have a negative impact on Brazilian cane production next season.

Weak demand, however, continues to limit gains, with October 2021 raws remaining at a substantial discount to March 2022.

October white sugar fell by $0.20, or 0.04%, to $461.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee fell by 2.4 cents, or 1.4%, to $1.7450 per lb.

Dealers said the extent of damage to crops in Brazil from recent frosts remained uncertain and prices remain choppy.

Arabica consolidates off seven-year peak

September robusta coffee fell by $29, or 1.6%, to $1,735 a tonne.

The most devastating frost in decades in top coffee producer Brazil and record freight costs sparked by COVID-19, causing massive shipping logjams, are expected to push retail prices to multi-year highs in the coming weeks.

COCOA

December New York cocoa fell by $1, or 0.04%, to $2,456 a tonne.

"Cocoa prices remain in the doldrums, as the pickup in demand will take longer to take shape given its reliance on the travel sector, while the supply outlook is much more positive than for other softs," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

December London cocoa rose by 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,695 pounds a tonne.

Cocoa prices cocoa regulator coffee prices sugar price Cocoa Council coffee producer sugar import

