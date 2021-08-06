ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as CM Punjab’s special assistant

  • Says she can not continue with her present assignment 'due to certain unavoidable personal grounds'
BR Web Desk 06 Aug 2021

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has resigned from her post.

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab's chief minister's focal person for digital media, confirmed the development.

"SACM info has resigned from her post," Azhar said in a Twitter post.

“It is hereby submitted that due to certain unavoidable personal grounds I am unable to continue with my present assignment in the government of Punjab," Dr Awan's resignation letter, shared by Mashwani, reads.

“I am delighted to have served the interests of the government as well as my party, in Punjab and feel honored to have worked with esteemed cabinet members of Punjab, from whom I was able to learn a lot in a wide range of work settlings,” it reads.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has accepted her resignation. "Chief Minister has been pleased to accept the enclosed resignation tendered by Ms. Firdous Ashiq Awan from the office of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information. Further, necessary action may be taken accordingly," a notification from the chief minister’s office said.

Earlier this month, Awan had submitted resignation to leave her office to run the party’s by-election campaign in Sialkot.

However, Awan later announced that she had withdrawn the resignation letter on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The premier has stopped me from resigning from my office and asked me to continue work to highlight the achievements of the Punjab government,” she told a news conference.

In November last year, Dr Awan was appointed as the special assistant to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. 

Previously, she also served as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Information.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as CM Punjab’s special assistant

Supreme Court censures Punjab Police over inaction after Hindu temple attack

Never 'complained' about Biden not calling PM Imran: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Taliban assassinate head of Afghan government media department

Bezos vs Ambani: Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal

Avanceon's Octopus Digital set for IPO after PSX, SECP approves listing application

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters