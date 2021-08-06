ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
Pakistan

Muharram-ul-Haram: Punjab cabinet body reviews security plans

Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order on Thursday reviewed in detail security plans being finalised for Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions of the province in connection with the forthcoming Muharram-ul-Haram.

Chaired by Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat, the committee directed the district administrations across Punjab to fully implement the National Action Plan (NAP) during Muharram and take stern actions against alleged terrorists and their facilitators besides ensuring complete implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in gatherings and mourning processions.

The Law minister said the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was already keeping a close eye on the spread of religious hatred on social media. It will also take strict action against all kinds of wall chalking, aerial firing and other restrictions, he added. He directed the district administration of Pakpattan to pay special attention to the security arrangements of Urs of Baba Farid.

Basharat directed that issues such as removal of encroachments, sewerage and installation of CCTV cameras should be solved in time and the sanctity of Muharram processions and gatherings would not be allowed to be tarnished by the Independence Day celebrations. He stressed that all district administrations should keep in constant touch with the local legislators, peace committees and license holders of processions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

