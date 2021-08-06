Kidnapping of four girls: Male suspects sent on physical remand for 4 days

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Thursday remanded Qasim and four others in police custody while sent two women to jail on charges of kidnapping four girls from Lahore allegedly for the purpose of prostitution. The police had arrested the suspects including Naeem Shahbaz, Qasim Ali, Shaukat Ali, Shahzad and his wife and Asif and his wife, from Sahiwal.

The police had also recovered the girls with the suspects and presented them before the court. The magistrate ordered the police to get conducted the medical examination of the girls. The magistrate Nauman Nasir also directed Investigating Officer (IO) to produce the girls again for their statements along with the suspects on August 06 (today).

The recovered girls have been shifted to the child protection bureau as they refused to go home. Earlier, the IO told the court that custody of the suspects was required for further interrogation and to trace other members of their gang.

The magistrate allowed the police physical remand of the male suspects for four days while sent the women suspects on judicial remand. Hanjarwal police had registered the FIR on the complaint of Irfan Ali, the father of Anam, 10, and Kinza, 11. He alleged that her daughters along with Pinki, 14, and Ayesha, 8, the daughters of his neighbour, were kidnapped.

