LME official prices
06 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2229.00 2575.50 9503.00 2469.00 19448.00 36475.00 2975.00 2419.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2229.00 2575.50 9503.00 2469.00 19448.00 36475.00 2975.00 2419.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2580.50 9527.50 2391.00 19456.00 34678.00 2983.00 2405.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2580.50 9527.50 2391.00 19456.00 34678.00 2983.00 2405.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31668.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31668.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
