ANL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.23%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
FCCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
GGGL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.82%)
GGL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.65%)
KAPCO 39.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
PAEL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 52.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.32%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.75%)
TRG 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
UNITY 41.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.4%)
WTL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,195 Increased By ▲ 6.8 (0.13%)
BR30 26,367 Increased By ▲ 117.88 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,802 Increased By ▲ 43.99 (0.09%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

ASEAN appoints Brunei's Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar

  • The envoy's appointment was debated for months amid divisions within ASEAN
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

JAKARTA: Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have appointed Brunei's second minister for foreign affairs, Erywan Yusof, as special envoy to Myanmar, four diplomatic sources told Reuters.

Myanmar's military, which toppled the country's democratically elected government six months ago, favoured Thailand's former deputy foreign minister, Virasakdi Futrakul, to take the post, which held up Erywan's confirmation.

The envoy's appointment was debated for months amid divisions within ASEAN. He will be tasked with reducing violence and opening dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents in the crisis-torn country.

ASEAN signs free trade, investment pacts with Hong Kong

The United Nations and many countries, including the United States and China, have urged the Southeast Asian bloc, whose 10 members include Myanmar, to spearhead diplomatic efforts to restore stability in Myanmar.

asean foreign ministers Myanmar Erywan Yusof Virasakdi Futrakul

ASEAN appoints Brunei's Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi as AJK premier

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters