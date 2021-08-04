ANL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.28%)
Technology

Pakistan's Marham.pk raises $1 million in seed funding

  • Startup hopes to use this funding to boost growth of its healthcare app
BR Web Desk 04 Aug 2021

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Marham.pk has raised $1 million in a seed funding round, said the company on its LinkedIn profile. The startup hopes to use this funding to boost growth of its healthcare app.

Founded in 2015, Marham.pk has so far been able to register over 16,000 doctors from 67 cities of Pakistan on its platform.

With the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting lives and livelihoods across the country, health tech startups like Marham.pk look to target those who are in dire need of healthcare by improving accessibility to healthcare professionals.

Hamza, a patient who used Marham.pk’s services, also reviewed Marham.pk’s services and commended its efforts for providing on-spot services.

In addition to providing online healthcare services to patients all across Pakistan, Marham.pk also enables doctors in digitising their practices. The startup manages their appointments, patients’ records and feedback channel through its rating system.

“Our vision is to build a healthcare ecosystem," said Ehsan Imam, the CEO and Co-Founder of Marham. "I believe we are all set to do this because of the 1st mover advantage, well-equipped team, and the ability to sustain through bootstrapping”.

Marham has recently launched additional services for lab test booking and online medicine prescriptions, in an effort to cater to the current needs in the market, by partnering with the leading labs and pharmacy networks in Pakistan.

Asma Omer, Co-Founder and COO of Marham, said that for a developing economy like Pakistan, the digital platform will be a game-changer, as patients will be able to receive “quality healthcare from authentic doctors, which will be easily accessible and affordable”.

The startup currently has a team of over 80 employees, with plans to hire new members in different functions over the next few months.

Pakistan healthcare Indus Valley Capital startup marham.pk

