ANL 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.23%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
FCCL 22.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.23%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.24%)
FNEL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
GGGL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.25%)
GGL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.39%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.95%)
NETSOL 163.31 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.03%)
PACE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.72%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.68%)
PIBTL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 50.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.66%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.03%)
UNITY 41.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.88%)
WTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.13%)
BR100 5,183 Increased By ▲ 58.4 (1.14%)
BR30 26,218 Increased By ▲ 567.16 (2.21%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 304.64 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.87 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan has played vital role in safe withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan: US Senator

  • Acknowledges country's efforts at bringing Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table
BR Web Desk Updated 03 Aug 2021

(Karachi) US Senator Christopher J Van Hollen said that Pakistan has played an important role in the safe withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.

In an exclusive talk aired on PTV World, Hollen said there was a lot of uncertainty after the US forces announced withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, and it is neither in Pakistan nor in the US interest to see chaos and anarchy in the conflict-hit country.

Appreciating Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process, the US Senator said that Pakistan has already played an important part in bringing Taliban to the negotiating table and its role in the future will influence the Biden administration to engage with Pakistan.

EU envoy underlines commitment to Afghan peace process

He said the future of Pak-US relations would primarily rely on the role that Pakistan opts to play in Afghanistan.

In May, a Pentagon official said that Pakistan had allowed the US military to use its airspace and given ground access to ensure its presence in Afghanistan. Pakistan denies the claim.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that there is no US military or airbase in Pakistan nor is any such proposal envisaged.

Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs, David F. Helvey, told the US Senate Armed Services Committee that the United States would continue its talks with Pakistan because it has a key role to play in restoring peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan facilitator of Afghan peace process, not guarantor: DG ISPR

The FO maintained that Pakistan and the US have a framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) in place since 2001. "No new agreement has been made in this regard," he mentioned.

Violence has soared in recent weeks in Afghanistan as Afghan government forces and the Taliban clash in near-daily battles, with the insurgents pressing on with their campaign to capture more territory as peace talks to end the war remain deadlocked.

US Afghan peace process Pakistan's role withdrawal of US troops efforts lauded Senator Hollen

Pakistan has played vital role in safe withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan: US Senator

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Pakistan's forex reserves set for boost as IMF officially approves increased lending capacity

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

'Indiscriminate' Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Govt decides to import more sugar

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters