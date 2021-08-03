ANL 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.76%)
ASC 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
ASL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
GGL 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 44.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.75%)
NETSOL 164.60 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (3.84%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.95 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3%)
UNITY 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.68%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,170 Increased By ▲ 45.72 (0.89%)
BR30 26,105 Increased By ▲ 453.34 (1.77%)
KSE100 47,694 Increased By ▲ 240.53 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 101.8 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Spot gold neutral in $1,802-$1,822 range

  • Following its two failures to break a resistance at $1,833, gold may revisit its July 23 low of $1,789.98
Reuters 03 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,802-$1,822 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

Following its two failures to break a resistance at $1,833, gold may revisit its July 23 low of $1,789.98.

However, this target will only be confirmed when gold breaks $1,802.

A break above $1,822 may lead to a gain to $1,832. A retracement analysis on the fall from $1,916.40 to $1,749.20 marks a bigger neutral range from $1,789 to $1,833.

The trending signal will become clearer when the metal gets out of the bigger range. On the daily chart, the nature of the rise from $1,749.20 remains unclear.

The rise has been presumed to be an extension of the uptrend from the March 31 low of $1,677.61. Following its two failed attempts to break a resistance at $1,840, the presumption looks doubtful.

Until the metal falls below $1,784, the continuation of the downtrend from the June 1 high of $1,916.40 will not be confirmed either.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

