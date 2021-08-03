ANL 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.76%)
ASC 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
FCCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.9%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
GGGL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
GGL 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.92%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.7%)
NETSOL 164.33 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.67%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.75 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.88%)
UNITY 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.68%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,168 Increased By ▲ 43.58 (0.85%)
BR30 26,099 Increased By ▲ 447.61 (1.74%)
KSE100 47,686 Increased By ▲ 233 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,082 Increased By ▲ 96.72 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Australia shares set to retreat from record high, NZ rises

  • The local share price index futures were down 0.3%
Reuters 03 Aug 2021

Australian shares are set to fall at open on Tuesday with weak commodity prices expected to weigh on local resource stocks, while investors await the central bank's policy meeting later in the day.

The local share price index futures were down 0.3%, a 124.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Monday.

Australia shares drop on virus worries; miners drag

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,738.95 points in early trade.

