ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CMOs remain non-compliant of most of performance threshold as per NGMS licences: survey

Tahir Amin 03 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) remained non-compliant of most of the performance threshold as per the Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licences, revealed independent quality of service (QoS) survey carried out by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In order to measure the performance and service quality of the CMOs, an independent QoS Survey has been carried out in 12 different cities of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Balochistan.

The QoS survey was carried out using Automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool i.e. “SMARTBENCHMARKER”.

Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies of cities.

During voice calls and SMS sessions, both A-Party and B-Party mobile handsets were kept in auto detect mode, whereas, in case of data sessions the mobile handset were locked in 4G/LTE and 3G modes.

The voice calls and SMS samples were distributed as 70 percent ON-NET and 30 percent OFF-NET.

As per NGMS licences awarded, licencees are required to meet the threshold of -100dBm or above of Reference Signal Receive Power (RSRP) with 90 percent confidence level.

The analysis of recorded signal strength revealed that Jazz remained compliant in nine cities including Gujranwala, Kasur, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Pishin and Sibbi, Telenor in 11 cities including Gujranwala, Kasur, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Swabi, Abbottabad, Pishin, Sibbi, Noshki and Khuzdar, Ufone in eight cities including Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Pishin, Noshki and Khuzdar, and ZonG in 12 cities including Gujranwala, Kasur, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Pishin, Sibbi, Noshki and Khuzdar.

However, Jazz remained non-compliant in two cities including Swabi and Khuzdar, Telenor in one city of Haripur, and Ufone in two cities including Faisalabad and Swabi.

As per NGMS licenses awarded, licencees are required to meet the threshold of -100dBm or above of Received Signal Code Power (RSCP) with 90 percent confidence level.

The analysis of recorded signal strength revealed that Jazz remained compliant in nine cities, Telenor in 11 cities, Ufone in 11 cities, and ZonG in 11 cities.

However, Ufone remained non-compliant in Sibbi.

As per NGMS licenses awarded, licensees are required to meet the threshold of minimum of 2Mbps of 4G User Data Throughput.

The analysis of survey results of User Data Throughput revealed Jazz remained compliant in 11 cities, Telenor in 10, Ufone in six, and ZonG in 11 cities.

Telenor remained non-compliant in two cities, Ufone in four, and ZonG in one city.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of service accessibility greater than 98 percent including Jazz in nine, Telenor in 11, Ufone in eight, and ZonG in seven cities.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of Call Connection Time smaller than 6.5 seconds include Jazz in six, Telenor in two, Ufone in one, and ZonG in four cities.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of Call Completion Ratio greater than 98 percent including Telenor in one, Ufone in two, and ZonG in one city.

The analysis of QoS KPI End-to-End Speech Quality/Mean Opinion Score of greater than 3 in all the surveyed cities revealed that CMOs remained non-compliant of Mean Opinion Score greater than 3 include; Jazz in 12 cities, Telenor in seven, Ufone in five, and ZonG in two cities.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of SMS Success Rate greater than 99 percent include; Jazz in 11, Telenor in 11, Ufone in nine, and ZonG in 11.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTA Telenor zong UFONE NGMS 3G Cellular Mobile Operators 4G/LTE

CMOs remain non-compliant of most of performance threshold as per NGMS licences: survey

Ghani blames US

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Taxation issues: Chinese co seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

OMCs denied stay: LHC asks federal govt to recover ‘illegal’ gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.