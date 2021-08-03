CMOs remain non-compliant of most of performance threshold as per NGMS licences: survey

ISLAMABAD: The Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) remained non-compliant of most of the performance threshold as per the Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licences, revealed independent quality of service (QoS) survey carried out by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In order to measure the performance and service quality of the CMOs, an independent QoS Survey has been carried out in 12 different cities of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Balochistan.

The QoS survey was carried out using Automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool i.e. “SMARTBENCHMARKER”.

Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies of cities.

During voice calls and SMS sessions, both A-Party and B-Party mobile handsets were kept in auto detect mode, whereas, in case of data sessions the mobile handset were locked in 4G/LTE and 3G modes.

The voice calls and SMS samples were distributed as 70 percent ON-NET and 30 percent OFF-NET.

As per NGMS licences awarded, licencees are required to meet the threshold of -100dBm or above of Reference Signal Receive Power (RSRP) with 90 percent confidence level.

The analysis of recorded signal strength revealed that Jazz remained compliant in nine cities including Gujranwala, Kasur, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Pishin and Sibbi, Telenor in 11 cities including Gujranwala, Kasur, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Swabi, Abbottabad, Pishin, Sibbi, Noshki and Khuzdar, Ufone in eight cities including Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Pishin, Noshki and Khuzdar, and ZonG in 12 cities including Gujranwala, Kasur, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Pishin, Sibbi, Noshki and Khuzdar.

However, Jazz remained non-compliant in two cities including Swabi and Khuzdar, Telenor in one city of Haripur, and Ufone in two cities including Faisalabad and Swabi.

As per NGMS licenses awarded, licencees are required to meet the threshold of -100dBm or above of Received Signal Code Power (RSCP) with 90 percent confidence level.

The analysis of recorded signal strength revealed that Jazz remained compliant in nine cities, Telenor in 11 cities, Ufone in 11 cities, and ZonG in 11 cities.

However, Ufone remained non-compliant in Sibbi.

As per NGMS licenses awarded, licensees are required to meet the threshold of minimum of 2Mbps of 4G User Data Throughput.

The analysis of survey results of User Data Throughput revealed Jazz remained compliant in 11 cities, Telenor in 10, Ufone in six, and ZonG in 11 cities.

Telenor remained non-compliant in two cities, Ufone in four, and ZonG in one city.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of service accessibility greater than 98 percent including Jazz in nine, Telenor in 11, Ufone in eight, and ZonG in seven cities.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of Call Connection Time smaller than 6.5 seconds include Jazz in six, Telenor in two, Ufone in one, and ZonG in four cities.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of Call Completion Ratio greater than 98 percent including Telenor in one, Ufone in two, and ZonG in one city.

The analysis of QoS KPI End-to-End Speech Quality/Mean Opinion Score of greater than 3 in all the surveyed cities revealed that CMOs remained non-compliant of Mean Opinion Score greater than 3 include; Jazz in 12 cities, Telenor in seven, Ufone in five, and ZonG in two cities.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of SMS Success Rate greater than 99 percent include; Jazz in 11, Telenor in 11, Ufone in nine, and ZonG in 11.

