ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.79%)
ASC 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
ASL 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFBL 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.41%)
GGL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.55%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 39.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.95%)
MLCF 43.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.42%)
NETSOL 151.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.14%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
POWER 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
TRG 155.75 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.85%)
UNITY 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
WTL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,085 Increased By ▲ 41.86 (0.83%)
BR30 25,456 Increased By ▲ 240.36 (0.95%)
KSE100 47,238 Increased By ▲ 182.56 (0.39%)
KSE30 18,897 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars softer as sentiment blunted by China's regulatory crackdown

  • The Aussie was 0.04% lower at $0.7343 as a recent survey showed factory activity in China grew at the slowest pace in 17 months in July
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered on Monday near recent lows against the greenback as fears that China's regulatory crackdown could slow investment flows and even its economy dogged the risk-sensitive currencies.

The Aussie was 0.04% lower at $0.7343 as a recent survey showed factory activity in China grew at the slowest pace in 17 months in July.

That leaves the currency's next support levels at about $0.7317, in the vicinity of its July trough of $0.7289.

New Zealand dollar buoyed by yield surge, Aussie lags behind

"A more broad-based regulatory crackdown will likely accelerate foreign equity investment outflow from China and lead to a weaker CNH," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts said.

"Significant weakness in CNH can also weigh on AUD, because of its role as a proxy for emerging Asia."

Constantly shifting outbreaks of coronavirus and accompanying restrictions are also expected to keep pressure on the Aussie, with the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday expected to reverse last month's decision to taper its weekly bond-buying programme.

The New Zealand dollar was also faltering, down 0.34% at $0.6953, its lowest since July 29, before recovering to stand at $0.6964. It faces stiff resistance at $0.7015 and $0.7050.

But traders expect second-quarter labour market data due on Wednesday to be a potential catalyst for gains in the kiwi if it adds pressure to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hike rates this month.

"The labour market report in New Zealand is expected to provide the final ammunition for the RBNZ to hike in August, while the RBA is expected to reverse its plans for taper amid a sharp slowing in the economy," said Richard Yetsenga, chief economist of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Australian bonds were little changed, with the yield on the 10-year government benchmark one basis point lower at 1.179%. The three-year bond yield was also little changed, at 0.25%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand bonds were a little weaker, pushing yields one basis point higher across the curve.

China asia australia New Zealand dollars RBA Australian law

Australia, NZ dollars softer as sentiment blunted by China's regulatory crackdown

Inflation reading clocks in at 8.4% in July

Loans for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Govt revises guarantee downward

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

FO rejects former Canadian minister's remarks against Pakistan

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities

Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters