About ABB

ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

Electrification

Writing the future of safe, smart and sustainable electrification.

ABB's Electrification business offers a wide-ranging portfolio of products, digital solutions and services, from substation to socket, enabling safe, smart and sustainable electrification. Offerings encompass digital and connected innovations for low- and medium-voltage, including EV infrastructure, solar inverters, modular substations, distribution automation, power protection, wiring accessories, switchgear, enclosures, cabling, sensing and control.

Process Automation

Writing the future of safe and smart operations

ABB's Process Automation business offers a broad range of solutions for process and hybrid industries, including industry-specific integrated automation, electrification and digital solutions, control technologies, software and advanced services, as well as measurement & analytics, and marine and turbocharging offerings. Process Automation is #2 in the market globally. Working closely with customers, ABB's Process Automation business is writing the future of safe and smart operations.

Motion

Writing the future of smart motion

ABB's Motion business is the largest supplier of drives and motors, globally. We provide customers with the complete range of electrical motors, generators, drives and services, as well as mechanical power transmission products and integrated digital powertrain solutions. We serve a wide range of automation applications in transportation, infrastructure and the discrete and process industries.

Robotics & Discrete Automation

Writing the future of flexible manufacturing and smart machines

ABB's Robotics & Discrete Automation business provides value-added solutions in robotics, machine and factory automation. Our integrated automation solutions, our application expertise across a wide scope of industries and our global presence deliver tangible customer value. Our focus on innovation includes extensive work in artificial intelligence, an ecosystem of digital partnerships and the expansion of our production and research capabilities through our $150-million investment in a new world-class robotics factory in Shanghai.

ABB in Pakistan with a current team of around 100 employees was established in 1992 and is a flag bearer of the ABB group having head office in Lahore and branch offices in Karachi and Islamabad. ABB Pakistan is engaged in project, trading and services businesses.

Please visit our website www.abb.com or call us on UAN: +92 42 1111 PKABB for more details.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021