Cantonment Board polls: PTI regional chiefs to issue party tickets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday assigned the authority to regional presidents to issue party tickets for Cantonment Board Election 2021.

According to official notification issued here, PTI chief organizer Saifullah Niazi authorized the regional presidents to issue party tickets.

“In exercise of my powers conferred upon me by Article V-4, 2 of party constitution by chairman’s notification dated March 13, 3019, following regional presidents are hereby assigned the authority to issue the party tickets for Cantonment Board Elections 2021 on behalf of undersigned,” he added.

The following regional presidents are assigned the authority including north Punjab Region, west Punjab, central Punjab, southern Punjab region, Hazara, Peshawar, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central Sindh, northern Sindh, western Sindh, north East Balochistan and north west Balochistan.

