ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed improvement in quality of services provided at the shelter homes.
The Prime Minister gave the direction in a meeting with his Special Assistant on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar.
Dr Sania briefed the Prime Minister on the launch of socio-welfare projects under ‘Ehsaas’ programme in next six months.
Trade bodies urge Murad to reconsider decision
Shelter homes: PM stresses provision of improved facilities
COAS tells Afghan media team: Spoilers will not be allowed to derail peace process
HR violations in IIOJK: MEPs seek EU intervention
Literacy, student retention rates in Sindh: WB approves $100m financing
Monthly FBR target achieved on July 30 by ‘big margin’
Pakistan, US NSAs discuss Afghan situation
Two crew killed in attack on Israeli-managed tanker
KSA to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month closure
UN compound attacked in western Afghanistan
Airlift begins for Afghans who worked for US
Power supply to Makran normalised by Iran: Azhar
Read more stories
Comments