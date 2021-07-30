ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HK, China stocks resume slump on regulatory concerns, COVID jump

  • A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in mainland China also dented investors' risk appetite
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: Shares in Hong Kong and China resumed their slump on Friday after rebounding in the previous session, as persistent concerns over regulatory crackdowns outweighed Beijing's attempts to calm markets.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in mainland China also dented investors' risk appetite.

Hong Kong tech shares slumped again, putting the benchmark Hang Seng index on track for its worst week in 16 months.

China stocks up

The Hang Seng dropped 2.1% by the midday break, following Thursday's 3.3% rally. Tech giants such as Meituan and Alibaba led Friday's decline.

For the week, the benchmark is set to fall nearly 6%, its worst weekly performance since March, 2020. Global investors have been dumping shares in Chinese companies after Beijing banned for-profit tutoring on core school subjects, following crackdowns earlier this year on the tech sector.

The Hang Seng Tech Index plunged 4.2%, extending the weekly fall to over 8%.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 1%, after gaining 1.9% on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%, led by consumer and tourism stocks. A new outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Jiangsu province has been linked to inadequately protected airport staff.

An index tracking Chinese tourism stocks dropped 2.9%. Healthcare stocks on the mainland also fell sharply on worries the sector may be regulators' next target.

The markets had rebounded on Thursday after China stepped up attempts to calm frayed investor nerves by telling foreign brokerages not to "overinterpret" its latest regulatory actions.

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) vice chairman Fang Xinghai held a meeting with global investment banks on Wednesday night to shore up confidence, while state media sang in chorus on Thursday in support of China's capital markets.

"We don't think the signals from this recent news flow are enough for us to upgrade China to overweight," Morgan Stanley said in a note, citing long-term concerns regarding the future of offshore China equities, and possible restrictions on foreign investment in Chinese companies.

"Initial investor feedback indicates they remain concerned, and are looking for more formal guidance and actions to assuage these potential issues."

China Hang Seng HongKong

HK, China stocks resume slump on regulatory concerns, COVID jump

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as fourth wave takes toll

Taxmen deputed at big retail outlets to monitor sales

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

ADB identifies challenges to Public Private Partnership framework

Dr Ishrat resigns?

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

NSA Moeed meets US counterpart, agrees to keep momentum in Pak-US ties

Govt to ban public sector, education, malls for unvaccinated

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters