Pakistan

PDWP approves uplift schemes worth Rs9,149.376m

Recorder Report 29 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 9,149.376 million. A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held here on Wednesday which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of District Jail Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs. 1,324.295 million, feasibility studies of sewer through tunnel boring, development arterial main and treatment plant at Jhang Branch at the cost of Rs. 30 million, widening, improvement and rehabilitation of Kahuta-Panjar-Azad Pattan road, length 31.00 km Rawalpindi, at the cost of Rs. 1,115.816 million, construction of bridge over River Chenab at Shahbazpur to connect District Gujrat with District Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 5,433.760 million and dualization of Shahi Road from RY Khan to Chowk Bahadurpur at the cost of Rs. 1,245.505 million is included in the approved scheme.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief Coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

PDWP development schemes Imran Sikandar Baloch Nankana Sahib Abdullah Khan Sumbal

