Privatisation of NPPMCL discussed

ISLAMABAD: The transaction committee meeting for the privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Mohammedmian Soomro on Wednesday in Islamabad.

The transaction committee discussed the debt recapitalization/refinancing of the NPPMCL from the local commercial banks.

The transaction committee agreed upon the scheme for local financing ahead of equity process in the transaction of the NPPMCL.

Federal Secretary Privatisation, Chairman NEPRA, MD PPIB, representatives of Power, Finance, Petroleum, and the financial advisors also attended the meeting.

The federal minister said that "our focus is to strictly follow the guidelines for timely completion of the transaction."

This is the first of its kind transaction, which involves re-financing of government excess equity and loan besides equity sale.

