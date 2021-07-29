Linking region with CARs, EU through stable Afghanistan PM's vision: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to link the region with Central Asia and European Union through a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

For improving economic conditions of the poor segments of the region, political stability of Afghanistan was of paramount importance for achievement of that goal, he said, while addressing the inaugural session of the Pak Afghan Media Conclave organised by Pak Afghan Youth Forum here.

He said Pakistan was desirous of setting up rail link between Gwadar and Tashkent and for that peace in Afghanistan was vital.

This, he said, would link Central Asia with China Pakistan Economic Corridor and it would also link Central Asia with European Union. He said it was a big vision and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for its realization.

He said Pakistan also wanted good relations with India because that would help fight poverty in the region.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoyed centuries old historical religious, geographical and cultural relations. Despite having seen many ups and downs, the bilateral ties with Afghanistan were stable. However, Fawad Hussain opined that some external factors were also behind misunderstandings between the two brotherly countries.

He said when the erstwhile Soviet Union attacked Afghanistan in 1979, it did not consult Pakistan.

Similarly, when Al-Qaeda targeted New York twin towers in 2001, it did not consult Pakistan but in both cases Pakistan and Afghanistan and their people had to bear the consequences.

He said US policies had failed in Afghanistan and both Pakistan and Afghanistan were paying its price. He said that super powers played their games and then left the region, and in 1988 both US and USSR left Afghanistan at the mercy of the circumstances and people of Afghanistan and Pakistan bore the consequences.

He said over five million Afghan people had to migrate to Pakistan after the Soviet invasion and still over three million were living here. The minister said that over 6,000 children of Afghan refugees were completing their education from Pakistani universities and colleges and they admitted that Pakistan had provided them opportunities.

Fawad said it was Pakistan's responsibility to provide shelter to Afghan brothers when their country was invaded as those were the teachings of Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said Pakistan was playing the role of a facilitator in intra-Afghan talks but only Afghan factions and people had to decide about their future.

He said that in Afghanistan there was bloodshed and in Pakistan over 70,000 innocent people lost lives in bomb blasts. He said Pakistan was desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan on two counts - one was that Afghans were brothers of Pakistanis and had close family relations, shared same languages and have similar culture and second reason was that Afghanistan's stability was prerequisite for economic progress of the whole region.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that no single faction could form a stable government in Kabul, so all factions should sit together and form an inclusive dispensation to ensure peace and progress of the country as well as the entire region. He said all Afghan factions would have to show flexibility as preconditions would not prove helpful in moving forward. He urged the participants of the conclave to give their suggestions for improving bilateral relations.

He said that differences of opinion existed in all countries and Pakistan was no exception but consensus on the Constitution helped to run the affairs of the state. He suggested that Afghanistan should adopt a similar model and build a consensus on a Constitution for moving forward. The minister said that media of both the countries could play an important role in building bridges and improving perceptions about each others.

He said that presently, most of the talks being held with Afghanistan had focus on security issues but there was need to have dialogue on art, film and culture as well. He said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was ready for joint ventures in the fields of film and drama production with Afghanistan. He said that Khushhal Khan Khattak was Pakistan's poet but Afghan National poet. Similarly, Allama Iqbal was liked by Afghanistan people.

He called for translation of Afghan poets and writers in Pakistani languages and Pakistani writers' works in Afghan languages.

Later, the minister distributed souvenirs among the Afghan delegates.

President Institute of Regional Studies Ambassador Nadeem Riaz said that both countries enjoyed old ties and building close relationship with Kabul was one of the top most priorities of the government of Pakistan. He said Pakistani people wanted warm and friendly relations with Afghan people.

Director General Pak Afghan Youth Forum Salmaan Javed said the forum was an effort to bridge the gap between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in particular their youth. He said it was important to initiate a process of Information and academic exchanges. He said the PAYF was also working for fostering people to people relationship including public diplomacy domain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021