ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
BOJ's Kuroda calls for 'learning by doing' approach on climate change

  • Kuroda highlighted differences between the BOJ's climate approach and those of some European counterparts, saying it had no plans to hand-pick "green" bonds in its asset-buying programme
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan is ready to modify the steps it is rolling out on climate change as needed, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday, calling for a "learning by doing" approach in helping companies and banks transition towards a greener society.

Kuroda highlighted differences between the BOJ's climate approach and those of some European counterparts, saying it had no plans to hand-pick "green" bonds in its asset-buying programme.

Instead, the Japanese central bank will offer cheap funds to financial institutions that boost green loans and investment, leaving commercial banks to decide which loans are "green", he said in an address on tackling climate change.

BOJ to look at more effective ways to resolve inflation conundrum, extends fund scheme

Following other major central banks in using their institutional heft to take on climate change, the BOJ this month edged closer to uncharted territory, detailing a scheme aimed at funding activities to combat climate change.

"Green bonds may naturally be part of the corporate bonds the BOJ purchases as part of its monetary policy. But we won't prioritise green bonds over others," Kuroda said. "Offering funds to financial institutions is probably most effective under Japan's economic and financial system."

Kuroda said climate change has become a crucial theme for central banks, as increasing natural disasters and a transition towards a carbon-free society could affect economic, price and financial developments in the long run.

Uncertainty over what is considered "green" and debate over how best to deal with climate change should not discourage central banks from acting now rather than later, he said in a speech focussing on the BOJ's approach on climate change.

"Waiting until specific guidelines and ideas are fixed will only delay our response to the urgent global challenge of dealing with climate change," Kuroda said.

"In responding to climate change, it's best to kick off with steps that are deemed important, then modify them as needed. The key is to take the approach of 'learning by doing'," he said.

In announcing its new approach on climate change, the central bank released a list of steps it will take, including a plan to start buying green bonds using its $70 billion slice of Japan's $1.4 trillion in foreign reserves.

