Unvaccinated over-18s barred from domestic air travel

KARACHI: No citizen above 18 years will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel without vaccination by August 1, 2021. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the federal government has decided that with effect from 1 Aug 2021, no citizen of age 18 years and above will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel without vaccination.

Furthermore, it said that this restriction is for domestic air travel only; adding that a person travelling from Pakistan to abroad or from abroad to Pakistan is exempted from the above restriction and this is also not applicable on link flights if these are within 72 hours of arrival or departure.

Moreover, it said that Partially vaccinated individuals, Foreign Nationals, Pakistani nationals having documentary proof of vaccination abroad and Patients who are clinically advised against vaccination due to risk of reaction will be exempted from this restriction, after due verification of relevant documents.

