Cellular subscribers surge by 0.77m: PTA

Recorder Report 27 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.77 million to 184.25 million by end June 2021 compared to 183.48 million by end May, revealed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 83.85 percent by end May to 84.16 percent by end June 2021. The total teledensity increased from 84.99 percent by end May 2021 to 85.3 percent by end June 2021.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan, reached 99.85 million by end June 2021 compared to 98.66 million by end May 2021, registering an increase of 1.19 million.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 45.61 percent in June 2021 compared to 45.09 percent in May 2021.

Jazz's total count for 3G users stood at 7.765 million by end June compared to 8.001 million by end May, registering a decrease of 0.236 million.

Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 29.902 million by end May 2021 to 30.692 million by end June 2021.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 4.600 million by end May to 4.394 million by end June, while the number of 4G users jumped from 22.676 million by end May 2021 to 23.124 million by end June 2021.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 5.311 million by end May to 5.149 million by end June 2021. The number of 4G users jumped from 16.679 million by end May to 17.114 million by end June 2021.

Ufone 3G users increased from 4.385 million by end May to 4.399 million by end June. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 6.088 million by end May 2021 to 6.134 million by end June 2021.

The PTA received 16,908 complaints from telecom consumers against various telecom operators including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of June 2021. The PTA said that it was able to get 16,717 complaints resolved i.e. 98 percent.

According to the PTA data, Jazz leads the chart with 7,624 complaints and Zong at second position as the most complained telecom operator with 3,661.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of overall telecom subscriber base; therefore, maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment.

Total number of complaints against CMOs by June stood at 16,372.

In terms of the segregation of complaints on operator basis, Jazz stood first with 7,624 complaints i.e. 46.57 percent of total complaints. A total of 3,661 complaints were received against Zong, which is 22.36 percent of the total CMO-related complaints. Telenor was third with 3,025 i.e. 18.47 percent complaints were received against it. Ufone had 2,050 complaints against its various services, which make up 12.52 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

The PTA also received 195 complaints against basic telephony where 179 were addressed during June 2021. Further 355 complaints were received against ISPs where 322 were addressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

