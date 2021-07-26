ANL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.14%)
ASC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.03%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.9%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
GGGL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.31%)
GGL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.53%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 169.06 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.81%)
PACE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-8.25%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.90 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (2.18%)
UNITY 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.18%)
BR100 5,225 Increased By ▲ 20.45 (0.39%)
BR30 26,999 Increased By ▲ 242.82 (0.91%)
KSE100 47,917 Increased By ▲ 123.51 (0.26%)
KSE30 19,217 Increased By ▲ 55.78 (0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Japan's Osaka sweeps into third round at Olympics

  • She earned the first break of the match to take a 5-3 lead against Golubic
AFP 26 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Home favourite Naomi Osaka stepped up her quest for Olympic gold on Monday as she eased into third round of the Tokyo Games tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

The Japanese star was playing for the second time in as many days after her first match was put back 24 hours, with Osaka given the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron in Friday's opening ceremony.

Osaka is the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw following the shock exit of world number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty in the first round.

"It definitely would mean a lot for me to win gold here, but I know it's a process," said Osaka, who plays 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova or Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu for a place in the quarter-finals.

Canada's Fernandez wins first WTA title in Monterrey

She is attempting to become Japan's first Olympic tennis champion. Kei Nishikori won bronze in the men's singles in 2016, beating Rafael Nadal to earn his country's first medal in the sport for 96 years.

"I know that these are the best players in the world, and I honestly haven't played in a while so I'm trying to take it one match at a time. But all in all I'm just really happy to be here," said Osaka.

She earned the first break of the match to take a 5-3 lead against Golubic, saving a break point with an emphatic smash in the following game as she served out to take the first set.

The second seed broke the 49th-ranked Golubic twice in a row at the start of the second set, pocketing seven straight games before clinching victory in 65 minutes.

