US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

APP 26 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the fiscal year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

The total exports to the USA during July-June (2020-21) were recorded at US $5029.400 million against the exports of US $3915.226 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 28.45 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2047.079 million against the exports of $1638.544 million last year, showing increase of 24.93 percent.

China as the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $2043.206 million during fiscal year under review against the exports of US $1663.962 million during last fiscal year, showing growth of 22.79 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $1487.279 million against $1588.330 million during last year, showing decrease of 6.36 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $1511.227 million against US $1302.991 million, the data revealed.

During July-June (2020-21), the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $983.295 million against US $890.052 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at US $1118.093 million against US $982.263 million.

Pakistan's exports to Spain were recorded at US $801.778 million against US $870.920 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at US $773.425 million against US $751.921 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at US $615.212 million against US $695.102 million while the exports to France stood at US $435.453 million against US $422.144 million.

Pakistan's exports to Singapore were recorded at US $183.156 million during the fiscal year compared to US $178.556 million last fiscal year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $311.795 million against US $270.138 million, to Saudi Arabia US $465.790 million against US $454.420 million whereas the exports to India stood at US $3.39 million during the fiscal year against US $28.644 million during last year.

