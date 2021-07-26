Coronavirus
13 dead, 1,146 injured in road accidents across Punjab

APP 26 Jul 2021

LAHORE: At least 13 persons were killed and 1,146 others injured in 1,031 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 728 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 418 with minor injuries victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 477 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 99 pedestrians, and 583 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 244 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 87 victims, and at third 44 accidents in Multan with 50 victims.

