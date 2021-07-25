Business community urged to support PM to strengthen economy

KARACHI: Patron in Chief of United Business Group (UBG), S M Muneer has emphasized that business community should all collectively support Prime Minister Imran Khan to strengthen the economy.

Speaking at inaugural ceremony of Capital office of UBG and dinner hosted by UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, he expressed that Pakistan's economy is getting stronger and in the next few months Pakistan will take off economically.

Muneer said that signs of improvement in the country's economy have begun to emerge significantly, Pakistan's exports have begun to pick up which is a good omen for the country's development and prosperity.

He said that the role of the military in Pakistan has always been more important than other institutions. He said that the soldiers of Pakistan Army had provided protection to us by fighting the opposing forces on the borders.

He criticized those who were talking against the Pakistan Army.

He appeals to the scholars, politicians, the ruling circles and the media to expose such elements because we are breathing a sigh of relief because of the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

President of UBG, Zubair Tufail thanked the overseas Pakistani for sending billions of dollars in remittances to the country in the last financial year and termed the migrants as Mohsin Pakistan.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of UBG, said that Islamabad is capital of the country, It is important for economic and trade development. He said that real success is not possible without the honour and dignity of the business community.

