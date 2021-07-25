ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Business community urged to support PM to strengthen economy

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Patron in Chief of United Business Group (UBG), S M Muneer has emphasized that business community should all collectively support Prime Minister Imran Khan to strengthen the economy.

Speaking at inaugural ceremony of Capital office of UBG and dinner hosted by UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, he expressed that Pakistan's economy is getting stronger and in the next few months Pakistan will take off economically.

Muneer said that signs of improvement in the country's economy have begun to emerge significantly, Pakistan's exports have begun to pick up which is a good omen for the country's development and prosperity.

He said that the role of the military in Pakistan has always been more important than other institutions. He said that the soldiers of Pakistan Army had provided protection to us by fighting the opposing forces on the borders.

He criticized those who were talking against the Pakistan Army.

He appeals to the scholars, politicians, the ruling circles and the media to expose such elements because we are breathing a sigh of relief because of the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

President of UBG, Zubair Tufail thanked the overseas Pakistani for sending billions of dollars in remittances to the country in the last financial year and termed the migrants as Mohsin Pakistan.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of UBG, said that Islamabad is capital of the country, It is important for economic and trade development. He said that real success is not possible without the honour and dignity of the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Army Imran Khan business community S M Muneer UBG Zubair Tufail Zafar Bakhtawari

